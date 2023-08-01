VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. 29,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

VIQ Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

