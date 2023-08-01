Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Solutions

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 56,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $104,886.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,260.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 255,436 shares of company stock valued at $431,198. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

ADV opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

