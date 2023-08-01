Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 337.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37,060 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 49.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PHX opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 million. Research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

PHX Minerals Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

