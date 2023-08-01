Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) (TSE:TKO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,758 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $438.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.97. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Free Report ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TGB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

