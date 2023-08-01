Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UEC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Shares of UEC opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 362.36 and a beta of 2.05. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
