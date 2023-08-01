Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UEC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEC opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 362.36 and a beta of 2.05. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.