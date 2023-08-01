Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sidus Space by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sidus Space by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sidus Space during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carol Marlene Craig purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

Shares of SIDU stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Sidus Space, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 million. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 214.31% and a negative net margin of 179.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sidus Space, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

