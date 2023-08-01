Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 68.6% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 622,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 253,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 63,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 147.04%. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. Analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

