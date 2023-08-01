Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after buying an additional 1,911,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 574.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGY opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 7.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 42.32%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pagaya Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Read More

