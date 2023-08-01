Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $111,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 375.21% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

WULF has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on TeraWulf from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

TeraWulf Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.