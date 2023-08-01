Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,183 Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,103.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

