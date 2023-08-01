Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,290 ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
ThermoGenesis Trading Up 0.4 %
ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 316.97% and a negative net margin of 139.01%.
About ThermoGenesis
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
