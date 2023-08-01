Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,353 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,059,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 299,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 365,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,394,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 491,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,366,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 384,172 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSI opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $846.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $162.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSI. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

