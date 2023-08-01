Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,353 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,394,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 491,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 95,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSI opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.93 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

