Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,581 Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 108.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.29. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.22 million. Analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

