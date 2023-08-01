Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 30,638 Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pineapple Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Pineapple Energy Trading Down 0.8 %
PEGY stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Pineapple Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Pineapple Energy in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Pineapple Energy Profile
Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.
