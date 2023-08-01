Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 31,035 Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 42,932 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,357,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 516,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ADV opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Insider Activity at Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts bought 22,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,829.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David A. Peacock bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,416.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 22,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,829.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 255,436 shares of company stock worth $431,198. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

