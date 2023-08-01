Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 46,210 NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 10,884.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.84. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

