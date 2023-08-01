Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 84,361 Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.
Tenax Therapeutics Profile
