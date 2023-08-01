Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 84,361 Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Tenax Therapeutics Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

