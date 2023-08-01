Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNED. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 42.4% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

