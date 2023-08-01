Virtu Financial LLC Buys 181,548 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Free Report) by 1,047.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,548 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zomedica by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,329,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zomedica by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 707,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zomedica by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,201,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 156,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zomedica by 20.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,172,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Stock Performance

Shares of ZOM stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Zomedica Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.41.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 94.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system, as well as Revo Squared imaging platform comprising diagnostic imaging products and services for use in animal health.

