Virtu Financial LLC Buys 28,789 Shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) by 203.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Addex Therapeutics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 291.49% and a negative net margin of 1,014.32%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

