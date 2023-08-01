Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalon GloboCare Trading Down 6.2 %

Avalon GloboCare stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare ( NASDAQ:ALBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative net margin of 1,053.75% and a negative return on equity of 662.37%.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

