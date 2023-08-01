Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

APTX opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. Aptinyx Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate NYX-783, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDAr) modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat opioid use disorder, or OUD; and in preclinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder, or AUD.

