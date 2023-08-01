Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10,176.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
