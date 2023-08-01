Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 622,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 253,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 63,964 shares during the period.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of XERS opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.03. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.73 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 147.04% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

