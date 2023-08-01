Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 389,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 73,101 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 124,031 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth $291,000.

Shares of PSNYW opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.07.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

