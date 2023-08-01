Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,045,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4,235.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 759,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 741,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.