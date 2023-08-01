Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 12,298 SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 80,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a current ratio of 19.17. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

SuRo Capital Profile

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 3,547.02%.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

