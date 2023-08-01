Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,223 Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Conduent by 68.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Conduent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $755.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 34,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Conduent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.