Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,223 Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Conduent by 68.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Conduent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $755.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on CNDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Conduent
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Snap Stock: Two Steps Forward and One Step Back In?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- ONSemi Is On Target For New Highs In 2023
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Tech-Focused ETFs: Unleashing The Power Of Innovation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.