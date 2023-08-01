Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 16,796 InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in InterCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InterCure by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterCure by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.
InterCure Price Performance
INCR opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. InterCure Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
InterCure Company Profile
InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InterCure
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Snap Stock: Two Steps Forward and One Step Back In?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- ONSemi Is On Target For New Highs In 2023
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Tech-Focused ETFs: Unleashing The Power Of Innovation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.