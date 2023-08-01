Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 18,192 Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,273,500,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

