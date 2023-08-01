Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 20,195 Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRTX. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

