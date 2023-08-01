Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 20,195 Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRTX. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.
Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.59.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galera Therapeutics
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Snap Stock: Two Steps Forward and One Step Back In?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- ONSemi Is On Target For New Highs In 2023
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Tech-Focused ETFs: Unleashing The Power Of Innovation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.