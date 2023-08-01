Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 27,286 Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELEV stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELEV. SVB Securities raised shares of Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

