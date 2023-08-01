Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 27,286 Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Elevation Oncology by 917.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of ELEV opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $29.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.32. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Elevation Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.