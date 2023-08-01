Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 83,456 Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 83,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXLA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axcella Health stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.39. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcella Health Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence.

