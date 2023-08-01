Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,986 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,824,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 658,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,740 shares during the period. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 166.4% in the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,199,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $360.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 211.41% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

