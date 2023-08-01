Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 1,594,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,469,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 146.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 1,256,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 1,072,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

