Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 385,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $92,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 656,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,659.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,078 shares of company stock worth $403,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

MDXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.89 million, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.54. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

