Virtu Financial LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,187 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Sify Technologies stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Sify Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sify Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Free Report)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.