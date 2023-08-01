Virtu Financial LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,963 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Castor Maritime were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Castor Maritime by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRM opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Castor Maritime Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime ( NASDAQ:CTRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

