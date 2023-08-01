Virtu Financial LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
