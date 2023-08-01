Virtu Financial LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 67.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Telefónica stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.