Virtu Financial LLC Has $47,000 Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,106 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Accuray by 258.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,049 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after buying an additional 114,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Accuray by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ARAY shares. StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
Shares of ARAY stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
