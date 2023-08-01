Virtu Financial LLC Has $50,000 Position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Flotek Industries by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

FTK opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 119.61% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Matthew Wilks acquired 129,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $101,983.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 310,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,106.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Nierenberg sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,436,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,507.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Wilks bought 129,093 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $101,983.47. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 310,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,106.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 315,039 shares of company stock worth $243,462 in the last ninety days. 7.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

