Virtu Financial LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flotek Industries

In other news, Director Matthew Wilks acquired 43,057 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $31,862.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,862.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Wilks bought 43,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,862.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,862.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Nierenberg sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,436,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,507.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 315,039 shares of company stock valued at $243,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flotek Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

FTK stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 119.61%.

Flotek Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.