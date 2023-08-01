Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Free Report) by 1,047.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Zomedica by 68.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zomedica by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zomedica by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 332,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

ZOM stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.94. Zomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

Zomedica ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 94.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system, as well as Revo Squared imaging platform comprising diagnostic imaging products and services for use in animal health.

