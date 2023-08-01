Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTK. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Nierenberg sold 750,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,436,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,507.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Wilks bought 129,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $101,983.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 310,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,106.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nierenberg sold 750,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,436,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,507.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 315,039 shares of company stock valued at $243,462. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.54.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 119.61%.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

