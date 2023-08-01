Virtu Financial LLC Invests $32,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Trading Up 2.0 %

QRTEA opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.96. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About Qurate Retail

(Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.