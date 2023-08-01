Virtu Financial LLC Invests $32,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 501,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Natixis bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

QRTEA opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

