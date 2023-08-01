Virtu Financial LLC Invests $33,000 in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQR opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. BSQUARE Co. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

